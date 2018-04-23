Court sides with human in copyright fight over monkey selfie

File - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Jeffrey Kerr, general counsel to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA), speaks to reporters outside of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. A monkey cannot sue over rights to photos that it took because U.S. copyright law does not allow animals to file lawsuits, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday, April 23, 2018, in a novel case over selfies taken by a crested macaque. A unanimous, three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling dismissing a lawsuit by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals against David Slater, the photographer whose camera was used by the monkey in 2011 to take the photos. Kerr said the group was reviewing the opinion and had not decided yet whether it would appeal.