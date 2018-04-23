Zelle, the banks' answer to Venmo, proves vulnerable to fraud

Brian Kemm, a Bank of America customer who lost $300 last November because of a misdirected Zelle payment, in Pasadena, Calif., April 18, 2018. Zelle, a service that allows bank customers to instantly send money to their acquaintances, is booming, but the same features that make it so useful for customers have made it irresistible to thieves. Melissa Lyttle New York Times