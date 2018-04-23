Rivals see opening in Dominion Energy's political success

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2017, file photo shows a large field of coal stored on the property of Dominon Energy's Chesterfield Power station in Chester, Va. Dominion Energy’s political prowess in Virginia is being cheered by unlikely sources: its would-be competitors. Retail energy suppliers say Virginia’s big energy users are increasingly looking to buy electricity from competitors to the state’s dominant utility because Dominion has been too successful at getting legislation passed that has boosted its profits. Steve Helber, File AP Photo