Officials: Stolen California succulents, smuggled to Asia

In this April 17, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, wildlife officer Will Castillo replants a Dudleya in Humboldt County, Calif. State wildlife officials say they have uncovered an international plant heist involving thieves from Korea and China who are slipping into Northern California's wild landscapes to pluck succulents they then sell in a thriving black market in Asia. The Mercury News in San Jose, Calif., reports the stolen succulents called Dudleya farinose fetch up to $50 per plant in Asia, where a growing middle class is fueling demand.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP

Travis Van Zant