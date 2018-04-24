Camp Minden explosives: Change of plea hearing Tuesday

A former official of a company that abandoned tons of potentially explosive artillery propellant in Louisiana is pleading guilty.
The Times of Shreveport reports that Koons pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to one count of making a false statement to the military's Joint Munitions Command.
Lionel Koons was inventory control manager for Explo Systems when it went bankrupt in 2013, leaving 7,800 tons (7,100 metric tons) of M6 propellant on land leased from the Louisiana National Guard.
Koons remains free and is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 30. He faces up to five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and three years of probation.
He was indicted on 31 counts.
One company co-owner pleaded guilty in December. The other owner and four co-defendants are set for June trial.
