Ipreo US will hire 250 and invest $2.1 million in Wake County

Ipreo, a global financial services, technology, data and analytics company will hire 250 workers by expanding its operations in Wake County, state officials announced Tuesday.
UNC Health Care willing to work with others

UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper said that his organization would be willing to work with Atrium Health or other groups to help meet the needs of North Carolina patients in the future. UNC Health and Atrium tried and failed to merge recently.