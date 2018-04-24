The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade explained

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based nonprofit, put together this explainer on how they grade hospitals and what you can do. Two Triangle hospitals saw their grades drop from A to C when the latest ratings came out on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Congress and state regulators having cleared the way, surgeons at Duke University recently performed North Carolina's first transplant of an organ from an HIV-positive donor into an HIV-positive recipient.
Don Ricardo Massenburg Jr., owner of DESiGN iNKREDiBLE LLC takes on interior design projects throughout the Triangle. He prefers timeless furniture pieces with clean lines. He enjoys the dramatic transformations that come with interior design.
UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper discusses some of the things he learned during a recent failed attempt to merge with Atrium Health as he speaks during an interview in Chapel Hill, NC, on March 14, 2018.
UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper said that his organization would be willing to work with Atrium Health or other groups to help meet the needs of North Carolina patients in the future. UNC Health and Atrium tried and failed to merge recently.