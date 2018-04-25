Iraq's move to rush oil bidding could deter some firms

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, an Iraqi worker operates valves in Nihran Bin Omar field north of Basra, Iraq. Emerging from a grueling war with the Islamic State group for more than three years, Iraq plans to open more of its untapped oil and gas resources to foreign developers to boost reserves and to increase sorely needed revenues for post-war construction by offering rights to explore and develop hydrocarbon-rich areas. Nabil al-Jurani, File AP Photo