Bus on way to ANZAC Day catches fire in Turkey; no one hurt

In this Tuesday, April 24, 2018 photo, a bus, Australians and New Zealanders on their way to the commemoration event at the Anzac Cove beach in the Gallipoli peninsula, the site of World War I, landing of the ANZACs Australian and New Zealand Army Corps), gather around their bus which bursted into flames n Kucukkuyu, western Turkey. More than forty passengers were making the five-hour trip from the Turkish city of Izmir to Anzac Cove when the engine began smoking in the district of Kucukkuyu and no one was hurt. Each year thousands of Australians and New Zealanders make their way to Turkey to attend the Anzac Day dawn service at Anzac Cove.