Editor who posted editorial on blog without permission fired

This April 21, 2018, photo shows the front page of the Perspective section of The Denver Post from Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Denver. The Post's cry for help in the form of an editorial pleading for new ownership resonated nationally. Its owner is called Digital First Media. It is controlled by a New York-based Hedge Fund known as Alden Global Capital. It has made deep cuts in several newspapers across the country. The Post's editorial has also led Colorado business, government and philanthropic leaders to start discussing if they could buy the Post or start an alternative publication to take its place. David Zalubowski AP Photo