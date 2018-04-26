FILE - In this April 25, 2017, photo, a Chevrolet truck sits on a General Motors dealer's lot in Nashville, Tenn. General Motors Co. reports earns on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Business

GM 1Q earnings fall 60 pct. but company beats estimates

The Associated Press

April 26, 2018 07:07 AM

DETROIT

General Motors' first-quarter net income fell 60 percent, but the company handily beat Wall Street estimates as U.S. sales rose.

The Detroit automaker says it made just over $1 billion from January through March, or 77 cents per share. A year ago the company made $2.6 billion, or $1.70 per share.

But excluding one-time costs such as restructuring in South Korea, the company made $1.43 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.24 per share.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $36.1 billion. Analysts predicted $34.5 billion.

GM says earnings and revenue fell because shipments to dealers dropped as factories were closed to retool for new full-size pickup trucks. But GM's U.S. sales from dealers to buyers rose 3.8 percent.

Shares rose more than 3 percent in Thursday premarket trading.

