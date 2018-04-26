GM 1Q earnings fall 60 pct. but company beats estimates

General Motors' first-quarter net income fell 60 percent, but the company handily beat Wall Street estimates as U.S. sales rose.
The Detroit automaker says it made just over $1 billion from January through March, or 77 cents per share. A year ago the company made $2.6 billion, or $1.70 per share.
But excluding one-time costs such as restructuring in South Korea, the company made $1.43 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.24 per share.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $36.1 billion. Analysts predicted $34.5 billion.
GM says earnings and revenue fell because shipments to dealers dropped as factories were closed to retool for new full-size pickup trucks. But GM's U.S. sales from dealers to buyers rose 3.8 percent.
Shares rose more than 3 percent in Thursday premarket trading.
Comments