Home builder buys Durham golf course to build starter homes

A closed golf course in southern Durham is set to become the city's next subdivision.
Michael Agins, vice president of sales for Pulte's Raleigh market, said the Pulte Group plans to build around 200 homes on the 126-acre course. Agins said that the homes will be single family and will be priced starting in the low $200,000s.
Lakeshore, a public course near Research Triangle Park at 4621 Lumley Road, closed its course to the public last month. There had been speculation about the future of the course for some time. Pulte purchased the golf course in March for $5.7 million, according to Durham County records.
Pulte, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, has worked extensively in the Triangle in recent years, and already has a track record of turning old golf course's into subdivisions. Last year, it paid $5.37 million for the Hidden Valley golf course in Fuquay-Varina, where it plans to put almost 500 homes.
Agins said it was just a coincidence that Pulte purchased two golf courses recently, but noted that both of those communities will be priced with first-time home buyers in mind.
"There is a big need for servicing the first-time buyer," Agins said. "Durham and Fuquay are great locations for that."
The Durham community will be called Lakeshore after the old golf course, and Pulte said it plans to feature the golf course's existing lake in a park in the new neighborhood.
"When I drove the property for the first time, I though this is a really great property," Agins said. "The lake shows really well and there are some really great mature trees. We are hoping to retain some of them for a lake and park effect."
Construction is expected to start later this year, with the first homes delivered in the fourth quarter of this year or early next year, Agins said.
Pulte has two communities in Durham already: Southpoint Townes, where prices start at $220,000, and Canterbury on Cornwallis Road, which is under construction. The company also has several other communities in Cary, Apex and north Raleigh.
