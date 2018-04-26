Cypriots link arms to protest planned Russian nuclear plant

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot, protestors hold anti-nuclear placards and banners during a protest against the planned construction of a Russian-built nuclear power plant on Turkey, inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Around 250 Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot protesters linked arms across a 250-foot stretch of U.N. controlled buffer zone to protest against the plant they say could pose a grave threat to Cyprus and the region. Petros Karadjias AP Photo