Graphic letter to Iowa governor detailed harassment by ally

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference as acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, left, looks on during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. An agency director fired by Reynolds had been accused of harassing female employees for years by routinely making crude sexual comments and pressuring one to go into his hotel room during work travel. Bowing to pressure after keeping the document secret for a month, the governor released a March 21 letter to her that laid out detailed allegations against Iowa Finance Authority Director Dave Jamison. The woman said Jamison talked about her breasts and constantly made sexual remarks. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo