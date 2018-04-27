Elsie Herring describes what it's like to live beside an industrial hog farm

In a video produced by the Farm Sanctuary, Duplin County resident Elsie Herring talks about living beside the spraying fields of an industrial hog farm.
Farm Sanctuary
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade explained

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based nonprofit, put together this explainer on how they grade hospitals and what you can do. Two Triangle hospitals saw their grades drop from A to C when the latest ratings came out on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

UNC Health Care willing to work with others

UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper said that his organization would be willing to work with Atrium Health or other groups to help meet the needs of North Carolina patients in the future. UNC Health and Atrium tried and failed to merge recently.