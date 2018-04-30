The Latest: New lawsuits and a truce in sage grouse dispute

In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke testifies on the FY2019 budget during a hearing of the House Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Zinke has placed a high priority on energy development but environmental groups sued Monday, April 30, 2018, saying his policies threaten to harm an imperiled bird species in the West. Alex Brandon,File AP Photo