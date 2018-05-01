Blue Cross data shows 4,500 doctors violating new NC law on opioids

More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.
Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure and T-Mobile CEO John Legere announce that the two companies have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company - one that will deliver the first 5G nationwide network.
The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based nonprofit, put together this explainer on how they grade hospitals and what you can do. Two Triangle hospitals saw their grades drop from A to C when the latest ratings came out on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Congress and state regulators having cleared the way, surgeons at Duke University recently performed North Carolina's first transplant of an organ from an HIV-positive donor into an HIV-positive recipient.