Auditor: University of California late on budget fixes

The California auditor says the University of California president's office hasn't fully implemented some of the recommendations from a scathing audit report released last year.
California Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers have threatened to withhold millions of dollars from the UC system if the audit report's recommendations aren't implemented on time. The governor and Legislature are in the process of negotiating a state budget, including funding for the UC system.
The Office of the President says it is on schedule.
The audit of UC President Janet Napolitano's office found misleading budget practices and millions of dollars in reserves not properly disclosed to the public. Napolitano disputed some of the report's findings but promised to make changes the auditor recommended, including developing clearer budget procedures.
Comments