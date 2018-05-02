AP Explains: 1MDB graft scandal heats up Malaysia politics

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, greets Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at the White House in Washington. Malaysia’s image as a striving, modern nation that upholds the rule of law has been undermined by an epic corruption scandal at state investment fund 1MDB. Najib, who set up the fund, is facing May 9, 2018 national elections that will test his legitimacy. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo