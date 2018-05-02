IMF: Mideast not growing fast enough to reduce unemployment

In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018 photo, Jihad Azour, the International Monetary Fund Director of the Middle East and Central Asia talks with the The Associated Press at the Dubai International Financial Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The International Monetary Fund says nearly 23 percent of the Mideast’s youth are unemployed and warns that unless deeper reforms are made, millions of Arab youth entering the labor market each year may not find jobs_ a key source of frustration during 2011’s Arab Spring protests. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo