Mayors ask refinery to end use of dangerous chemical

FILE - In this April 26, 2018, file frame from video smoke rises from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion and fire at the plant in Superior, Wis. The mayors of the Lake Superior twin port cities near last week's explosion and fire are calling on its owners to stop using a dangerous chemical compound at the site. Husky Energy is one of about 50 refineries in the country that still uses hydrogen fluoride to process high-octane gasoline. (KSTP-TV via AP, File)