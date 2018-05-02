Transit plan may test changing vision of Atlanta's suburbs

FILE - In this July 2, 2009, file photo a Marta Train travels in Atlanta. A plan to expand metro Atlanta’s commuter transit system could soon test whether its once predominantly white suburbs have eased their opposition to a transit connection with the city center. A plan to expand metro Atlanta’s commuter transit system could soon test whether its once predominantly white suburbs have eased their opposition to a transit connection with the city center. The proposal aims to create a system that operates more smoothly across county lines. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File John Spink