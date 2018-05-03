The Latest: Arizona teachers crowd Capitol for budget debate

The Latest on the Arizona Legislature's push to pass a $10.4 billion state budget (all times local):
10 p.m.
Hundreds of Arizona educators continued to crowd the state Capitol as lawmakers debated a state budget plan that hikes teacher pay but doesn't address other school funding demands.
Educators in red shirts lit candles and sang hymns under the lights of the Capitol complex. They cheered and jeered inside the legislative chambers where lawmakers were in the early stages of debating a Republican-backed $10.4 billion spending plan.
Teachers have been on a statewide strike that could extend into Thursday even if lawmakers pass the budget. Arizona Educators United organizer Noah Karvelis said it was up to teachers and their districts whether they want to stay closed. When many teachers began to call in absences for Thursday, some districts had to close.
___
8:10 p.m.
The Arizona Senate and House have begun debating a $10.4 billion state budget plan providing more than $300 million for raises for many of the state's striking teachers.
The debate began after 8 p.m. Wednesday after a day of fits and starts as last-minute changes on the deal worked out between Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Doug Ducey. Minority Democrats weren't involved in the negotiations.
Debate is expected to last hours as the two chambers work their way through the 10 bills that make up the spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1.
Teachers who had hoped to go back to work Thursday essentially extended their strike by a day to ensure they could continue pressuring the Legislature. Many schools districts planning to re-open Thursday decided to remain closed.
___
4 p.m.
Arizona lawmakers appeared set to pull an all-nighter to pass a $10.4 billion state budget plan that provides more than $300 million for raises for many of the state's striking teachers.
The Republican-controlled House and Senate moved in fits and starts all day Wednesday as they worked on amendments to the budget deal leaders worked out with GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.
Those amendments were part of the usual last-minute changes and horse-trading that comes with a deal that needs 16 Republican votes in the Senate and 31 in the House to pass.
The Senate was expected to begin floor debate on the budget at 8 p.m., and the House expected similar timing. The delay is needed to craft the final changes to the package of 10 bills.
