Investigators search for cause of deadly cargo plane crash

SHARE COPY LINK A surveillance camera from a local business captured the C-130 military cargo plane crashing outside of Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday afternoon. At least nine people were killed in the crash. Scott Cohen via Storyful Ashley Reese

A surveillance camera from a local business captured the C-130 military cargo plane crashing outside of Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday afternoon. At least nine people were killed in the crash. Scott Cohen via Storyful Ashley Reese