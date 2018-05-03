North Carolina to decide on GOP representative bucking Trump

In a March 28, 2018 photo, U.S. Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., speaks in an interview at his campaign office in Greenville, North Carolina. Jones, a 12-term congressman whose father previously represented the region on Capitol Hill, said his 2018 re-election bid will be his last. He is facing two Republican challengers in the May GOP primary who have complained Jones' voting record has thwarted President Donald Trump's agenda on taxes and health care. Gary Robertson AP Photo