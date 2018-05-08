Wake Forest townhouses project splits community

History, suburban sprawl and new thinking about land use have created controversy in the Wake County town. Townhomes opponent Julie Ellis talks about the development that will be next to her home of nearly 30 years.
The N.C. Department of Transportation is meeting with small groups of residents and business people as it begins planning changes to the roads around Crabtree Valley Mall near the Raleigh Beltline to help ease congestion in the area.
After 111 years on its Martin Street block, The News & Observer has moved into the heart of downtown Raleigh, a shift of just a few blocks that reflects the company's continuing transition from a traditional newspaper to digital news organization.
Data from Blue Cross Blue Shield and N.C. Department of Health and Human Service shows thousands of doctors are over-prescribing opioids in violation of a new state law that limits prescriptions for first-time patients.
More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.
Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure and T-Mobile CEO John Legere announce that the two companies have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company - one that will deliver the first 5G nationwide network.
The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based nonprofit, put together this explainer on how they grade hospitals and what you can do. Two Triangle hospitals saw their grades drop from A to C when the latest ratings came out on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.