Report: States should replace bus fleets with electric buses

In this Wednesday, May 2, 2018 photo passengers board a bus powered by electricity supplied through overhead wires, in Watertown, Mass. According to a report released by Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, or MASSPIRG, Thursday, May 3, 2018, cities and states across the U.S. should move toward replacing their old, diesel-fueled bus fleets with battery electric-powered buses as another step toward weaning the country off fossil fuels. A MASSPIRG spokesman said Thursday that buses with overhead electrical wires are great where the infrastructure is set up for them. Steven Senne AP Photo