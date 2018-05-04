Mounting economic chaos leaves many Venezuelans in the dark

In this April 18, 2018 photo, Jennifer Naranjo, 8 months pregnant, eats by the light of a shrinking candle stub, in La Chinita neighborhood, in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Naranjo's La Chinita neighborhood has gone without power since late March, when a transformer exploded. In Maracaibo scheduled blackouts eat up at least 11 hours a day, not counting unplanned failures. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo