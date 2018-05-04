Puerto Rico demands answers, mourns loss of 9 airmen

Juan Polanco, left, Denis Oliveras, center, and Carlos Narvaez, all childhood friends of deceased military pilot Maj. Jose Rafael Roman, gather at Roman's family home in Manati, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Military investigators began the arduous task Thursday of answering why a C-130 Hercules cargo plane being flown into retirement by an experienced crew of nine airmen plunged onto a Georgia highway. Families and friends grieved and took note of the fact that Puerto Rico's planes are the oldest in the National Guard inventory. The men said that Roman always dreamt of being a pilot and that they would sometimes joke about how old the planes were that he flew. Danica Coto AP Photo