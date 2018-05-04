US charges don't change German probe of ex-Volkswagen CEO

FILE - In this March 12, 2012 file picture Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn poses for the media prior to the company's annual press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany. A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn on charges stemming from the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal in a plot that prosecutors allege reached the top of the world's largest automaker. ( (AP Photo/Michael Sohn,file)