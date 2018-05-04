In rematch, North Carolina race as much about Trump as faith

FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger (R-NC) speaks at an event on tax policy in Charlotte, N.C. Pittenger and the Rev. Mark Harris were only 134 votes apart two years ago in the race for the GOP nomination in a newly redrawn 9th District that attached affluent Charlotte with poor, rural counties along the South Carolina border, then up to Fort Bragg. Harris, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Church in Charlotte, decided to run again this year. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo