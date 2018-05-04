Illinois coroner to poor: Pay $1000 or county keeps remains

In this April 20, 2018 photo provided by Steve Bohnstedt, Nicholas Weible, offers his mom, Wendy Smith a tissue during the memorial service for his father, Christopher Weible, held at First Christian Church in Quincy, Ill. Adams County Coroner James Keller is facing sharp criticism for how he handles poor people who can't afford to bury their loved ones: He has them sign over their rights to the deceased, leaving them without the death certificate, then cremates the body and keeps the ashes until the family pays $1,000. After Weible died last month, his family held a memorial service with just a photograph and an empty container. Weible and his ex-wife, Wendy were both on disability and she didn't have $1,000 to get his ashes. (Steve Bohnstedt via AP)