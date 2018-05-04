APNewsBreak: Report says Iowa prison officers in danger

FILE - In the Jan. 10, 2012, file photo, AFSCME president Danny Homan speaks at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa. The Associated Press obtained a citation by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration dated Feb. 8, 2018, that cited the Iowa Department of Corrections for 21 serious violations of workplace safety rules following a two-month inspection of the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. Homan, whose union represents correctional officers said "It's another example of how the Iowa DOC does not care about the health and safety of its employees." Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo