UK info chief orders SCL to give professor his personal data

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, March 23, 2018, a general view of the building in central London that contains offices of social analysis company Cambridge Analytica. Cambridge Analytica (CA) announced Wednesday May 2, 2018, that it planned to file for bankruptcy in Britain and the U.S., saying negative publicity has driven potential clients away. British authorities have said investigations into CA will continue despite the company is going out of business. Alastair Grant, FILE AP Photo