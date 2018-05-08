Medvedev approved for new term as Russia's prime minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrive to attend a meeting of the State Duma, Russian parliament's lower house, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Russia's house of parliament has overwhelmingly approved Dmitry Medvedev for a new term as prime minister. He will serve under Vladimir Putin, who began a fourth presidential term on Monday. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo