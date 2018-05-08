George Deukmejian, ex-governor of California, dies

FILE - In this March 1, 1990 file photo, President George H. Bush receives a round of applause from California Governor George Deukmejian and his wife, Gloria, as Bush was introduced before the California Chamber of Commerce centennial dinner in Los Angeles. A former chief of staff says two-term California governor Deukmejian, whose anti-spending credo earned him the nickname "The Iron Duke," has died at age 89. Steve Merksamer says Deukmejian died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, of natural causes. Barry Thumma, File AP Photo