Europe faces a wave of freed terror convicts. Is it ready?

In this photo taken on March 29, 2018, Farid Benyettou, an ex-jihadi who served four years in prison and has now publicly renounced extremist violence, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Paris. Over the next two years, terrorism convicts will walk free from European prisons by the dozens _ more than 200 inmates who largely formed the first wave of jihadis streaming to Syria and Iraq. So far, the response has been improvised at best and many fear for the future _ theirs and Europe's. Francois Mori AP Photo