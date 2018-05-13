Freed death row inmate-turned-speaker is back behind bars

In this January 2017, photo, Isaiah McCoy hugs one of his daughters as he walks out of Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, Del., as a free man. Isaiah McCoy enjoyed the limelight that came with sharing his story after he left Delaware’s death row a free and exonerated man. He gave speeches to innocence projects, anti-death penalty groups and lawyers associations. Now, he’s in a federal detention center in Honolulu, where prosecutors accuse him of sex trafficking. They say McCoy forced young women into prostitution. He says he’s again accused of a crime he didn’t commit. The News Journal via AP Doug Curran