Church group's leader transitioning from a man to a woman

In this June 29, 2017, photo, the Rev. Donald Anderson gives an opening prayer for the service in Providence, R.I. The Rhode Island State Council of Churches says its executive minister, Anderson, shared with the board she is transgender and is transitioning. The organization granted Anderson a three-month sabbatical and notes she'll change her name from Donald to Donnie. Anderson, 70, said Monday, May 14, 2018, she would talk about her decision upon returning in the fall. Providence Journal via AP Kris Craig