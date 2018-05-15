AP PHOTOS: Nicaragua protesters target 1st lady's costly art

In this May 4, 2018 photo, street vendors wait for clients backdropped by a row of metal sculptures known as "Trees of Life," in Managua, Nicaragua. The multicolored sculptures which were erected at the initiative of Nicaragua's first lady and Vice President Rosario Murrillo. Some have penned them derogatively as "Chayo Palos", or Chayo Poles, referencing Murillo's nickname. Moises Castillo AP Photo