Worried Hawaii homeowners ask: Am I covered for volcanos?

This October 2017 photo shows the home of Patricia Deter in Leilani Estates near the town of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Deter owned her Hawaii home for about a month before lava from a volcano eruption burned it down. Now her daughters are scrambling to sort out what the 88-year-old's homeowner insurance will cover. Officials say multiple homes have been destroyed after lava from Kilauea volcano oozed out of cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision. Few insurance companies will write policies for that area. Big Island Brokers via AP Heather E. Hedenschau