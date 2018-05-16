It's checkmate for Baltimore's latest police commissioner

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Darryl DeSousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, takes questions at City Hall after replacing Kevin Davis as police commissioner, in Baltimore. Baltimore’s police commissioner resigned Tuesday, May 15 after being federally charged with failing to pay his taxes. In a statement, Mayor Catherine Pugh said she accepted the resignation of De Sousa, who she picked as the city’s top cop in January. He was nearly unanimously confirmed as commissioner in February by the City Council. The Baltimore Sun via AP, File Kim Hairston