Syrian military seizes key swath of land in country's center

In this photo released Tuesday, May 15, 2018 by the Syrian official news agency, SANA, a convoy of Syrian government forces and police hold portraits of Syrian President Bashar Assad, as they enter a village in the northern countryside of Homs province, Syria. With the latest capitulation by the armed opposition, Syrian government forces have regained control of the largest single swath of land, enabling it to secure roads between the country's three main cities which were before either in rebel hands or the roads leading to them were in the line of fire. (SANA via AP)