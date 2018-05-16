Mormon church wants 1984 rape case against leader tossed out

FILE - In this April 5, 2018 file photo McKenna Denson speaks with reporters during a news conference in Salt Lake City. The Mormon church has asked a judge to toss out a lawsuit accusing leaders of brushing aside rape allegations against Denson, a former missionary training center director. Many people who could have testified about what happened in the 1980s have died or have only cloudy memories, leaving the faith unable to fully defend itself, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says in court documents filed Tuesday, May 15, 2018, Denson has said she reported several times over the last three decades that Joseph L. Bishop sexually assaulted her, but the church failed to take disciplinary action. Rick Bowmer,File AP Photo