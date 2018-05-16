Apple considering NC's RTP for new center

Computer giant Apple is actively considering building in Research Triangle Park, a nationally sought-after project that would bring thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investments to North Carolina.
Kevin Keister
Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

Health Care

Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids.