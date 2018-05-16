Moscow formally protests journalist's arrest in Ukraine

In this photo taken in 2015 showing Kirill Vyshinskiy, bureau chief of RIA Novosti news agency in Ukraine, posing for a photo in Kiev, who was detained on suspicion of treason. Ukraine's state security agency raided offices of two Russian state-owned media outlets in the Ukrainian capital Tuesday and leveled treason accusations against Vyshinskiy, a move that drew sharp criticism from the top trans-Atlantic security and rights group. Evgen Kotenko AP Photo