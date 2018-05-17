Maduro's backers press socialism amid Venezuela's nightmare

An election campaign billboard shows Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, left, with President Nicolas Maduro and the Spanish phrase "Together everything is possible" on top of an apartment building in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Despite die-hard believers, Venezuela’s Chavista revolution, named for the late President Hugo Chavez, is being tested like never before in its nearly two decades in power, ahead of the May 20 presidential election in which Maduro seeks reelection. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo