Website flaw exposes real-time locations of US cellphones

FILE- In this June 6, 2017, file photo, a man checks his phone in an alley in downtown Chicago. A security researcher says a website flaw at a U.S. company could have allowed anyone to pinpoint the location of nearly any cellphone in the United States. The lapse at LocationSmart, a company that gathers real-time data on cellular wireless devices, is the latest to highlight how little protection consumers have from trafficking in data about their location. G-Jun Yam, File AP Photo