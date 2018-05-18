He just wanted a burger: Civil rights pioneer made history

In this Thursday, May 3, 2018 photo, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson, who helped plan a tribute to unknown civil rights pioneer Bruce Carver Boynton, speaks in his courtroom in Montgomery, Ala. Boynton's arrest for sitting in the white section of a segregated bus station restaurant in 1958 led to a Supreme Court decision and inspired the Freedom Rides movement. Jay Reeves AP Photo