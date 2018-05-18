Rising rates: Savers sigh in relief, borrowers beware

FILE- In this March 21, 2018, file photo, specialist Edward Loggie works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the rate decision of the Federal Reserve is announced. Interest rates are charging higher, and whether that’s a good or bad thing depends on who you are. For savers, it’s a long-awaited win. After years of making virtually nothing on their money market accounts and certificates of deposit, savers are finally getting closer to keeping up with inflation. Investors are also getting rewarded with higher interest payments for buying newly issued bonds . Richard Drew, File AP Photo